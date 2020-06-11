Rajasthan RBSE Class 10, 12 admit card 2020: Date and time

RBSE Class 10, 12 admit card 2020: The admit card will be available to download at the website- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Representational image/ file RBSE Class 10, 12 admit card 2020: The admit card will be available to download at the website- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Representational image/ file

RBSE Class 10, 12 admit card 2020: The Board of School Education Rajasthan, Ajmer (RBSE) will release the hall ticket of the class 10, 12 exam on Thursday, June 11. According to the board official, the admit card can be released today. “The board will try to upload the admit card at 6 pm on the website- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. If not, the admit card will be available to download from Friday, June 12,” the official said. The pending exam will be conducted from June 18. The exam will be held in a single shift from 8:30 am to 11:45 am.

Here is the exam schedule for the pending class 12 exams

June 18 – Mathematics

June 19 – Information technology and programming

June 20 – Automation, personal security, healthcare, beauty and wellness

June 22 – Geography

June 23 – Home science

June 24 – Painting

June 25 – Hindi literature, Urdu, Sindhi, Gujarati, French, Rajasthani literature

June 26 – Sanskrit literature

June 27 – English literature

June 29 – Kathak, vocal music,

June 30 – Psychology

Class 10 board exams –

June 29 – Social Science

June 30 – Mathematics.

Last year over 10 lakh participated in class 10 exam of which 79.85 per cent had passed the exam. In class 12, 92.88 per cent students cleared the science stream exam, as many as 91.46 per cent cleared the commerce stream class 12 board exam, and 88 per cent cleared class 12 boards in arts.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd