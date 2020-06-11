Rajasthan RBSE Class 10, 12 admit card 2020: Date and time

RBSE Class 10, 12 admit card 2020: The Board of School Education Rajasthan, Ajmer (RBSE) will release the hall ticket of the class 10, 12 exam on Thursday, June 11. According to the board official, the admit card can be released today. “The board will try to upload the admit card at 6 pm on the website- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. If not, the admit card will be available to download from Friday, June 12,” the official said. The pending exam will be conducted from June 18. The exam will be held in a single shift from 8:30 am to 11:45 am.
Here is the exam schedule for the pending class 12 exams
June 18 – Mathematics
June 19 – Information technology and programming
June 20 – Automation, personal security, healthcare, beauty and wellness
June 22 – Geography
June 23 – Home science
June 24 – Painting
June 25 – Hindi literature, Urdu, Sindhi, Gujarati, French, Rajasthani literature
June 26 – Sanskrit literature
June 27 – English literature
June 29 – Kathak, vocal music,
June 30 – Psychology
Class 10 board exams –
June 29 – Social Science
June 30 – Mathematics.
Last year over 10 lakh participated in class 10 exam of which 79.85 per cent had passed the exam. In class 12, 92.88 per cent students cleared the science stream exam, as many as 91.46 per cent cleared the commerce stream class 12 board exam, and 88 per cent cleared class 12 boards in arts.
