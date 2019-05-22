Rajasthan RBSE 12th Arts result to be declared today at rajresults.nic.in, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

RBSE 12th Arts Result 2019: After declaring the results of Class 12 Science, Commerce stream examination, the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, Ajmer will declare the results of the Arts stream on May 22, 2019. Once announced, the students can check BSER 12th results through the official websites — rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in.
Read | RBSE 12th Arts result 2019 date and time confirmed, check here
Around 5.3 lakh candidates appeared in the class 12 Arts examination that was conducted from March 7 to 14, 2019.
RBSE 12th results 2019: How to check online
RBSE 12th results 2019: How to check result via SMS
The results will also be available through SMS. Candidates can send an SMS to 56263 with the following message: RESULT<space>RAJ12A<space>ROLL NUMBER.
RBSE 12th results 2019: How to check result via app
Students can check the results through several mobile-based applications available at the Google Play store. To get the results via the app, candidates have to pre-register their roll number on these mobile-apps in order to check result, as and when declared.