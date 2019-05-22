Rajasthan RBSE 12th Arts result to be declared today at rajresults.nic.in, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Toggle Menu
Rajasthan RBSE 12th Arts result 2019: Students can check their results through the official websites —rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in.

RBSE 12th Arts Result 2019: Around 5.3 lakh candidates appeared in the 12th Arts examination that was conducted from March 7 to 14, 2019. (Representational image)

RBSE 12th Arts Result 2019: After declaring the results of Class 12 Science, Commerce stream examination, the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, Ajmer will declare the results of the Arts stream on May 22, 2019. Once announced, the students can check BSER 12th results through the official websites — rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in.

Read | RBSE 12th Arts result 2019 date and time confirmed, check here

Around 5.3 lakh candidates appeared in the class 12 Arts examination that was conducted from March 7 to 14, 2019.

RBSE 12th results 2019: How to check online

Step 1: Log on to the official website — rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the link for result flashing on the homepage
Step 3: You’ll be directed to a new page
Step 4: In the provided fields, enter your roll number and other required details
Step 4: Click on submit
Step 5: Your RBSE 12th result will be displayed on the screen
Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference.

RBSE 12th results 2019: How to check result via SMS

The results will also be available through SMS. Candidates can send an SMS to 56263 with the following message: RESULT<space>RAJ12A<space>ROLL NUMBER.

RBSE 12th results 2019: How to check result via app

Students can check the results through several mobile-based applications available at the Google Play store. To get the results via the app, candidates have to pre-register their roll number on these mobile-apps in order to check result, as and when declared.

Last year, around 5,37,000 students appeared for the RBSE Class 12 Arts examination, out of which 88.92 per cent of students cleared the examination successfully. Girls outperformed boys by scoring 91.46, while boys secured a pass percentage of 86.67.

