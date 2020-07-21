RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Arts Result 2020 today: When and where to check

RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Arts Result 2020 Date: To clear the exams, students need to obtain at least 33 per cent marks in each subject. To clear the exams, students need to obtain at least 33 per cent marks in each subject.

RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Arts Result 2020 Date and Time: The Rajasthan Board Secondary Education (RBSE) will declare the state class 12 results for the Arts stream on July 21 at 3.15 pm. The RBSE senior secondary exams were initially scheduled to be held in March but it was postponed midway due to Covid-19 outbreak. The pending exams were then conducted in June under proper social distancing guidelines.

Once declared, students can visit the board’s official website – rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in to check their results. Students can also get themselves registered here at indianexpress.com for the same. In order to complete the registration, one needs to fill the box below.

To clear the exams, students need to obtain at least 33 per cent marks in each subject. For subjects having different theoretical and practical aspects, students will have to clear both the exams separately.

The board had earlier declared the state class 12 results for both the Commerce and the Science streams. A total of 34,079 students passed from the Commerce stream this year, recording 94.49 passing percentage. The percentage for RBSE class 12 Science also crossed 90 per cent, however, it could not break 2019’s record high score of 92.88 per cent.

Meanwhile, the board is yet to decide the results of state class 10 exams, however, there have been reports that the results are expected to be released in the first week of August.

