Rajasthan RBSE announces dates for Class 10, 12 supplementary exams

Rajasthan RBSE supplementary exam datesheet: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has announced the dates for the supplementary examinations for classes 10 and 12. As per the board, the exam will be held from September 3 to 12 in two shifts. The morning shift will be from 8:30 to 11:45 am, and afternoon from 1:45 to 5 pm. The entire datesheet is available at the website- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Those who had failed in one or two subjects in the board exams will have to appear for the supplementary exams. The hall ticket will be available at the website- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in by August-end.

RBSE Class 10, 12 supplementary exams: How to download time table

Step 1: Visit the official website- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the supplementary exam time table

Step 3: Download time table, and take a print out for further reference.

In the RBSE result declared earlier, the pass percentage in class 10 was 80.63 per cent, while the pass percentage in Science and Commerce was 91.66 and 94.49 per cent respectively.

Supplementary exams are usually held for students who have failed in one or two subjects. Several boards including Bihar and Telangana state board have cancelled their compartmental exams due to the pandemic. A candidate needs to secure at least 33 per cent marks to clear the exam.

