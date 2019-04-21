Rajasthan RBSE 8th result 2019 to be released on this date

Rajasthan RBSE 8th result 2019: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer will announce the results of Class 8 examination in the first week of June. The students who have appeared in the examination can check the results through the official websites — rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. “The results of Class 8 examination will be declared in the first week of June, (June 2- 8, 2019). This year, around 15 lakh students registered for Class 8 exam, of which only 11.5 lakh students appeared,” said RBSE official.

The class 8 standard examination was conducted from March 14 to 27, 2019. RBSE will announce the results of Class 12 (Commerce, Science) examination in the third week of May, Humanities in the fourth week of May, and the results of Class 10 examination on the first week of June, RBSE secretary mentioned.

This year, around 20 lakh students registered in the board examinations that was started in March. As many as nine lakh students appeared in Class 12 and 11 lakh in Class 10. The board examination was conducted in March, from March 7 to 14, 2019.

Last year, the results of 8th standard examination was announced on June 6. Around 12.96 lakh students registered for Class 8 exam in the state of which 12.74 lakh appeared. A total of 6.87 lakh candidates have passed their examinations.