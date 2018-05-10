Rajasthan RBSE 8th result 2018 to be declared soon at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, steps to download

RBSE 8th result 2018: All the students who had appeared for the examination can check the results through rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, examresults.net/rajasthan RBSE 8th result 2018: All the students who had appeared for the examination can check the results through rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, examresults.net/rajasthan

RBSE 8th result 2018: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is going to declare the results of class 8th examination soon. All the students who had appeared for the examination can check the results through rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, examresults.net/rajasthan. As per reports, the results may be declared on the last week of May. This year, the examination was held from March 15 to March 26 across the state. Last year, nearly 11.72 lakh students had appeared for the papers which were conducted from March 9 to March 21, 2017, out of which, 6.41 lakh were boys and 5.31 lakh girls. The result was declared in the month of June.

Earlier, the board declared the results of class 5 examinations on May 4. The examinations were conducted in the districts of Dholpur, Nagaur, Dausa, and Karoli, Swaimadhopur, Goner, Jaisalmer, Sirohi, Jodhpur, Udaipur, Pratapgarh, Dungarpur and Bundi.

RBSE 8th result 2018: Steps to download

– Go to the official website for the RBSE (rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in) or visit examresults.net/rajasthan

– Click on the notification for the class 8 results 2018.

– Enter your details in the fields provided.

– Download the results and take a print out for further reference.

The results of Class 10, Class 12 examinations are expected to be declared after May 20, as per reports. All the candidates who had appeared for the examinations can check the results through rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

