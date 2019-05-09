Rajasthan RBSE 5th results 2019 to be declared today, check time and websites

RBSE 5th results 2019: The Rajasthan State Education Board (RBSE) will announce the results of Class 5 examinations on Thursday, May 9, 2019. The students who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the official websites — rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, an official from the Rajasthan Board said, “The results of Class 5 examination will be declared on May 9 at 5 pm. The results will be available on all the region based official websites.”

Rajasthan RBSE 5th board exam result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on Rajasthan tab

Step 3: Click on the Districts Institute of Education & Training (DIET) results link

Step 4: Enter your name and roll number

Step 5: Results will be appear on the screen

Step 6: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Last year, the RBSE class 5 result was declared on May 5. This year, the number of candidates is reportedly higher than last year. Meanwhile, the result declaration date for class 10 and class 12 of Rajasthan Board is by May-end.

In Class 12, over 20 lakh candidates had appeared. The result for class 8 exams, for which over 15 lakh students registered, will also be declared soon.