RBSE 12th Result 2018 declared: How to check result via online

RBSE 12th result 2018: The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER), Ajmer has released the results for Rajasthan Class 12 Science, Commerce examinations today, on May 23 at 6:15 pm. The students will be able to check their respective scores at the official websites — rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. Over three lakh candidates had appeared for the examinations this year which was conducted from March 8 to April 2, 2018. A total of 90.33 per cent girls have cleared the exam while pass percentage for boys was recorded 85.08 per cent. The overall pass percentage for the Rajasthan Class 12 Commerce stream was recorded at 91.09 per cent.

Overall, total pass percentage is 91.09% in commerce stream. A total number of candidates passing the exam is 38362 with 20459 registering for the division, 15874 for the second division and only 1923 for the third division. A total of 1949 students got the compartment out of which 1505 were boys and 444 were girls.

A total of 235719 appeared for the Hindi examination and only 234944 out of them passed in the regular category while in the private category only 171 appeared and only 125 passed. English saw a total of 236691 candidates appearing for the exam out of which 233603 passed. In Info-Tech and Programming, 144 candidates appeared and 128 passed in regular category and in Sanskrit, only 1 student appeared.

In mathematics 99914 passed out of 107747 in the regular category while 49 students passed out of 160 in private category. Physics saw a total of 211752 students appearing for the examination and only 188211 passed in the regular category. In Chemistry and Biology, the pass percentages were 94.08% and 97.10 % respectively. In subjects like Beauty and Wellness all the 16 students passed and in Healthcare only students failed out of 65.

The BSER officials have confirmed that the result will be announced in the evening. This year, about 8.28 lakh candidates registered for their Intermediate or High Schools exam of which around 48,000 students registered for the Commerce examination and 2.25 lakh students enrolled in the Science stream.

In case due to heavy traffic, one is unable to check the results, he/she may also view the marks at the third party websites examresults.net. Class 12 examinations were held at 5,507 centres across the state. Last year, the results were announced on June 8 and the pass percentage for science was 90.36 per cent while for commerce it was 90.88 per cent.

In the government school regular category is 84.35 per cent and commerce is 90.39 per cent. The pass percentage of government schools have improved, however, private schools have performed better. The pass percent has gone down in comparison to the previous years.

RBSE 12th result 2018: How to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website — rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link for result flashing on the homepage

Step 3: You’ll be directed to a new page

Step 4: In the provided fields, enter your roll number and other required details

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your RBSE 12th result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

RBSE 12th results 2018: How to check via SMS

Apart from the websites, students will also be able to obtain their marks through cell phones, In order to get the same, they should follow the below mentioned steps:

For RBSE Class 12th Science result

SMS – RESULT<space>RAJ12S<space>ROLL NUMBER – to 56263

For RBSE Class 12th Commerce result

SMS – RESULT<space>RAJ12C<space>ROLL NUMBER – to 56263

This year, the examination started with English and concluded with Sanskrit literature. Last year, the results were announced on June 8 and the pass percentage for science was 90.36 per cent while for commerce it was 90.88 per cent.

