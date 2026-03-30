Rajasthan RBSE 12th Result 2026: Direct link to check RBSE 12 stream-wise results at education.indianexpress.com

Rajasthan Board RBSE 12th Class Result 2026: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is expected to announce the Rajasthan Board Class 12 results 2026 for the Science, Commerce, and Arts streams by the end of March. As stated by the state’s education minister, RBSE inter results can be expected on March 31. Apart from the Rajasthan Board’s official website, RBSE Intermediate students can also check their inter results and pass-fail status on the IE Education portal at education.indianexpress.com.

Live | Rajasthan Board RBSE 12th Class Result 2026

This year, the RBSE Class 12th results for all three streams—Science, Commerce, and Arts—will be released simultaneously to streamline the admission process for higher education.

FAQs Answered| RBSE Class 12th Board Results 2026

Students who appeared for the examinations held in February and March can access their Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 12th inter provisional marksheets on the official Indian Express education portal.

RBSE 12th Result 2026: How to check at education.indianexpress.com

To avoid the heavy traffic on the official board servers, students can follow these simple steps to check their results-

-Visit the Portal: Go to the official website at education.indianexpress.com.

-Register: On the homepage, register with your contact number and name to get a direct alert.

-Select Board: Click on the ‘RBSE’ or ‘Rajasthan Board’ tab.

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-Choose Stream: Click on the specific link for ‘RBSE 12th Science Result’, ‘RBSE 12th Commerce Result’, or ‘RBSE 12th Arts Result’.

-Enter Details: Fill in your Roll Number as mentioned on your RBSE admit card.

-View Result: Click on ‘Submit’. Your RBSE Class 12 marksheet will be displayed on the screen.

-Download: Download the provisional marksheet and take a printout for future reference.

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Students must score a minimum of 33% marks in each subject as well as in aggregate to pass the RBSE Class 12 exams. Those who fail in one or two subjects will be allowed to sit for the supplementary examinations.

Read More | Rajasthan Board Class 10th, 12th exams twice from next year

Last year, the overall pass percentage for the Science stream was 97.73%, while Commerce and Arts recorded 98.95% and 96.88%, respectively. Students who are not satisfied with their marks can apply for scrutiny or re-evaluation through the link provided on the portal shortly after the result declaration.