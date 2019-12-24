Rajasthan RBSE 12th exam date sheet released, check schedule

RBSE 12th exam is scheduled to be conducted from March 5 to April 3, 2020 RBSE 12th exam is scheduled to be conducted from March 5 to April 3, 2020

RBSE 12th exams 2020: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) released the date sheets for the senior secondary (Class 12) examinations. The examination is scheduled to be conducted from March 5 to April 3, 2020.

The students who will appear in the examinations can check the date sheets from the official website. The entire date sheet is available at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in to download. The date sheet of the secondary, class 10 examination will be released this week.

Rajasthan RBSE Board exams: Check date sheets for Class 12

Thursday, March 5: English Compulsory

Friday, March 6: Philosophy

Saturday, March 7: Hindi Compulsory

Wednesday, March 11: Political Science/ Agriculture / Geology

Friday, March 13: Social Science/ Physics

Monday, March 16: Physical education

Tuesday, March 17: History/ Chemistry

Wednesday, March 18: Public Administration

Thursday, March 19: Economics/ Biology

Friday, March 20: Vocal Music / Instrumental Music

Saturday, March 21: Geography/ Business Studies

Monday, March 23: Psychology

Tuesday, March 24: Hindi Literature / Urdu Literature / Sindhi Literature / Gujarati Literature / Punjabi Literature / Rajasthani Literature / Farsi / Prakrit Language / Typing Test (English)

Wednesday, March 25: Mathematics

Friday, March 27: English Literature

For the entire date sheets, please check the official website- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Over 20 lakh students appeared in the Rajasthan board examinations last year. As many as nine lakh students in Class 12 and 11 lakh in Class 10 appeared for the Board of Secondary Education (BSER) exams.

In the class 10 examination, a total of 79.85 per cent students cleared the examination successfully in 2019. While the overall pass percentage of the science stream was recorded at 92.88 per cent, commerce registered 91.46 per cent pass percentage in the board examination.

About the Rajasthan Board

Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (abbreviated BSER) is a board of education for school level education in the Rajasthan. RBSE is a state agency of the government of Rajasthan and has its headquarters in Ajmer. The Rajasthan State Open School is a branch of BSER and is located at the capital of the state, Jaipur.

