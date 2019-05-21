Rajasthan RBSE 12th Arts results 2019: Date and time confirmed

RBSE 12th Arts results 2019: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, Ajmer will declare the results of class 12 Humanities stream examination by May 22, 2019 by 3 pm. Once declared, students can check their results through the official websites — rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. Around 5.3 lakh candidates appeared in the class 12 Arts examination that was conducted from March 7 to 14, 2019.

Rajasthan 12th Arts Result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Log on to the official websites mentioned rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for result

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your roll number/registration number and other details

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

RBSE 12th result via SMS: The results will also be available through SMS. Candidates can send an SMS to 56263 with the following message: RESULT<space>RAJ12A<space>ROLL NUMBER.

The BSER declared the results of Class 12 Science, Commerce stream examination on May 15, 2019. In a reverse trend, the result of science students was better than that of RBSE class 12 commerce students. The overall pass percentage of Science stream was recorded at 92.88 per cent while in commerce 91.46 per cent students cleared the Rajasthan Board class 12 commerce exam. Puneet Maheshwari has emerged as the topper in Science stream.