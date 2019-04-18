Rajasthan RBSE 12th results 2019: Arts results to be announced on this date

RBSE 12th Arts results 2019: Around 5.3 lakh candidates who had appeared in the Rajasthan RBSE Class 12 Humanities examination will get the results in the last week of May (May 27 to 31, 2019). The students can check the results through the websites- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. The 12th Arts examination was conducted from March 7 to 14, 2019.

“The evaluation process is going on, and the board will be in a position to announce the result dates after the completion of the evaluation process,” said RBSE secretary Meghna Chowdhury. The Class 12 Science, Commerce results will be conducted in the third week of May, and Class 10 results in the first week of June, added RBSE secretary.

The candidates can check their marks through the official websites, and enter their roll number to view their scores. The marks will be available through SMS.

RBSE 12th results 2018: How to check via SMS

Apart from the websites, students will also be able to obtain their marks through cell phones, In order to get the same, they should follow the below mentioned steps:

For RBSE Class 12th Arts result

SMS – RESULT<space>RAJ12A<space>ROLL NUMBER – to 56263.

RBSE 12th results 2018: How to check via app

The students can check the results through other apps available at the google play store. To get the results via app, candidates have to pre-register their roll number.

Around 20 lakh students appeared for the board examinations that was held in March. As many as nine lakh students appeared in Class 12, and 11 lakh in Class 10. The board examination was conducted from March 7 to 14, 2019.

Over 5 lakh candidates appeared for the High School exams in 2018. While 48,000 students appeared for the Commerce examination and 2.25 lakh students appeared for the science paper. The result was declared on May 24, and 87.78 per cent students cleared the examination successfully.