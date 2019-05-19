Rajasthan RBSE 12th Arts results 2019: Results to be released on this date

RBSE 12th Arts results 2019: After declaring the results of Class 12 Science, Commerce stream examination, the board will declare the results of Humanities stream examination by May 24, 2019. Speaking to indianexpress.com, RBSE PRO Rajendra Gupta said, “The results of Class 12 Humanities examination will be announced next week by May 24, 2019. The result date has not been decided yet.”

The result of Class 10 examination is likely to be announced in May-end after the results of Humanities stream, said RBSE PRO.

BSER, RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th result 2019 declared HIGHLIGHTS

The students can check the results through the websites — rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in, once declared. Around 5.3 lakh candidates appeared in the 12th Arts examination that was conducted from March 7 to 14, 2019.

The results will also be available through SMS. Candidates can send an SMS to 56263 with the following message: RESULT<space>RAJ12A<space>ROLL NUMBER.

RBSE 12th results 2019: How to check via app

The students can check the results through other apps available at the google play store. To get the results via app, candidates have to pre-register their roll number.

The board declared the results of Class 12 Science, Commerce stream examination on May 15, 2019. In a reverse trend, the result of science students was better than that of RBSE class 12 commerce students. The overall pass percentage of Science stream was recorded at 92.88 per cent while in commerce 91.46 per cent students cleared the Rajasthan Board class 12 commerce exam. Puneet Maheshwari has emerged as the topper in Science stream.