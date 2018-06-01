Rajasthan RBSE 12th Arts Result 2018 Updates: BSER Ajmer declares Class 12 Arts results at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

RBSE 12th Result 2018 Arts Live: The results will be available at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in RBSE 12th Result 2018 Arts Live: The results will be available at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in

RBSE 12th Result 2018 Arts, BSER 12th Result 2018 Live Updates: The result of Class 12 (Arts) examination will be released by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) today, on June 1 at 6:15 pm pm. All those students who had appeared for the same can check their respective scores at the official websites — rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. In case one is unable to open these websites due to heavy traffic, he/she may also check the result at examresults.net, indiaresults.com. To check their marks, candidates have to visit the official websites and enter their roll number to view their scores. The candidates can also avail their marks through SMS.

Earlier, the Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan declared the results of Class 12 Science examination on May 23. The pass percentage of boys was 85.08 per cent with 97095 registering the first division, 45,611 male students scored second division and only 323 have got the third division.

Among girls, 51434 registers first division, 12016 got the second division and only 37 girls scored third division taking the pass percentage at 90.33 per cent. In the Commerce stream, 41,986 students cleared the examinations securing a pass percentage of 91.93. The pass percentage of boys is 85.08 and girls is 90.33.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd