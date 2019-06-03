Rajasthan RBSE 10th results 2019: Official, private websites to check

RBSE 10th results 2019: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will declare the results of Class 10 examination today. The students who had appeared in the examinations can check the results through the websites- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in.

Advertising

A total of 10.88 lakh (10,88,241) students appeared in the the Class 10 examination which was conducted from March 14 to 27, 2019.

“The board will be in a position to announce the dates of results once after the completion of evaluation process,” said RBSE secretary Meghna Chowdhury, adding that the Class 10 results will be announced in the first week of June like every year.

READ | RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th result 2019 updates

RBSE 10th results 2019: Official, private websites to check

The results of RBSE Class 10 examination will be available at the websites rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. Apart from it, the results will be available at indiaresults.com

Advertising

READ | RBSE BSER Rajasthan Board 10th result 2019 to be available at these websites

The board took slew measures to prevent the issues of cheating, with providing CCTV surveillance in all the sensitive centres. To curb any malpractice, the RBSE installed CCTV cameras at around 300 sensitive and very-sensitive examination centres in the state. As per reports, over four thousand police officials were deployed to maintain law and order during the exams.

The board examination was conducted between March 7 to 14, 2019.Last year, 79.86 per cent students passed the examination, of which the pass percentage of girls is 79.95 and boys is 79.79.