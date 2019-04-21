Rajasthan RBSE 10th results 2019: Date and time

RBSE 10th results 2019: Around 11 lakh students who had appeared in the RBSE Class 10 exams can expect their results in the first week of June, latest by June 7, 2019. The students who had appeared in the examinations can check the results through the websites- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. The Class 10 examination was conducted from March 14 to 27, 2019.

“The board will be in a position to announce the dates of results once after the completion of evaluation process,” said RBSE secretary Meghna Chowdhury, adding that the Class 10 results will be announced in the first week of June like every year.

The candidates can check their marks through the official websites, and enter their roll number to view their scores. The marks will be available through SMS.

The Class 12 Science, Commerce results will be declared in the third week of May, and the Humanities results in the last week of May. The results of Class 8 examination will be declared in the first week of June, said RBSE secretary.

The board took slew measures to prevent the issues of cheating, with providing CCTV surveillance in all the sensitive centres. To curb any malpractice, the RBSE installed CCTV cameras at around 300 sensitive and very-sensitive examination centres in the state. As per reports, over four thousand police officials were deployed to maintain law and order during the exams.

This year, around 20 lakh students appeared in the board examinations that was started in March. As many as nine lakh students appeared in Class 12, and 11 lakh in Class 10. The board examination was conducted between March 7 to 14, 2019.

Last year, 79.86 per cent students passed the examination, of which the pass percentage of girls is 79.95 and boys is 79.79.