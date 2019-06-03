RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2019 LIVE Updates: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in, websites to check results

RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2019 LIVE Updates: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in, websites to check resultshttps://indianexpress.com/article/education/rajasthan-rbse-10th-result-2019-declared-websites-rajeduboard-rajasthan-gov-in-rajresults-nic-in-indiaresults-live-updates-5761068/
RBSE 10th Result 2019, BSER Rajasthan Board Ajmer 10th Result 2019 LIVE Updates: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) will declare the results of class 10 board exams on June 3, 2019 on the websites rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in
RBSE 10th Result 2019 LIVE Updates: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) will declare the result of class 10 board exams on Monday, June 3, 2019. The results of Class 10 examination will be released at the websites rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.
Over 11 lakh students appeared for the RBSE class 10 exams this year, which were conducted from March 14 to March 27. Once released, the results will be available at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.
Students can check their marks through the official websites by entering their roll number. Students can also check their results at indiaresults.com and examresults.net. To check the result via SMS, type RESULT<space>RAJ10<space>roll number and send it to 56263, you will get your result in the form of an SMS alert.
When and where to check Rajasthan board class 10 results
Over 11 lakh students appeared for the RBSE class 10 exams this year, which were conducted from March 14 to March 27. Once released, the results will be available at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.
RBSE BSER 10th result 2019: How to check via websites
Step 1: Go to the official website for the RBSE (rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in)
Step 2: Click on the notification for ‘Result 2019’ flashing on the homepage
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new tab
Step 4: Enter your details (roll number) in the field provided.
Step 5: Download the results and take a print out for further reference
RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2019 LIVE: This year, around 5,76,748 candidates appeared in the class 12 Arts examination which were conducted from March 7 to March 14, the result for which was released on May 22. This year's total pass percentage is 88 per cent.
Similar to the result trends for Science and Commerce streams, girls outperformed boys scoring 90.81 per cent while boys scored 85.41 per cent.
Last year, 10,82,972 students had appeared for the Rajasthan Board class 10 exams. A total of 79.86 per cent students passed the exam, out of which, the pass percentage of girls was 79.95 per cent and that of boys was 79.79 per cent.
When and where to check Rajasthan board class 10 results
Over 11 lakh students appeared for the RBSE class 10 exams this year, which were conducted from March 14 to March 27. Once released, the results will be available at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.
RBSE BSER 10th result 2019: How to check via websites
Step 1: Go to the official website for the RBSE (rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in)
Step 2: Click on the notification for ‘Result 2019’ flashing on the homepage
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new tab
Step 4: Enter your details (roll number) in the field provided.
Step 5: Download the results and take a print out for further reference