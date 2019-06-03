RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2019 LIVE Updates: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in, websites to check results

RBSE 10 th Result 2019 LIVE Updates: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) will declare the result of class 10 board exams on Monday, June 3, 2019. The results of Class 10 examination will be released at the websites rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.

Over 11 lakh students appeared for the RBSE class 10 exams this year, which were conducted from March 14 to March 27. Once released, the results will be available at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.

READ | Rajasthan RBSE 10th results 2019: Official, private websites to check

RBSE BSER 10th result 2019: How to check via websites

Step 1: Go to the official website for the RBSE (rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in)

Step 2: Click on the notification for ‘Result 2019’ flashing on the homepage

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new tab

Step 4: Enter your details (roll number) in the field provided.

Step 5: Download the results and take a print out for further reference.

READ | RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th result 2019: When and where to check

Students can check their marks through the official websites by entering their roll number. Students can also check their results at indiaresults.com and examresults.net. To check the result via SMS, type RESULT<space>RAJ10<space>roll number and send it to 56263, you will get your result in the form of an SMS alert.

Meanwhile, the result for BSER class 12 was declared in two parts — Rajasthan Board class 12 science, commerce result and BSER class 12 Arts result 2019 was declared on May 22. The BSER class 12 Arts result was worse that of Rajasthan Board’s commerce and science stream result.