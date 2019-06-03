Rajasthan RBSE 10th result 2019 to be released today

BSER RBSE Rajasthan Board class 10th result 2019: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) will declare the release of class 10 board exams on Monday, June 3, 2019. Over 11 lakh students appeared for the RBSE class 10 exams this year, which were conducted from March 14 to March 27. Once released, the results will be available at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. Students can also check their results at indiaresults.com and examresults.net.

Advertising

To check the result via SMS, type RESULT<space>RAJ10<space>roll number and send it to 56263, you will get your result in the form of an SMS alert.

READ | RBSE BSER Rajasthan Board 10th result 2019 to be available at these websites

Meanwhile, the result for BSER class 12 results was declared in two parts — Rajasthan Board class 12 science, commerce result and BSER class 12 Arts result 2019 was declared on May 22. The BSER class 12 Arts result was worse that of Rajasthan Board’s commerce and science stream result.

Advertising

This year, around 5,76,748 candidates appeared in the class 12 Arts examination which were conducted from March 7 to March 14, the result for which was released on May 22. This year’s total pass percentage is 88 per cent. Similar to the result trends for Science and Commerce streams, girls outperformed boys scoring 90.81 per cent while boys scored 85.41 per cent.

Last year, 10,82,972 students had appeared for the Rajasthan Board class 10 exams. A total of 79.86 per cent students passed the exam, out of which, the pass percentage of girls was 79.95 per cent and that of boys was 79.79 per cent.