Raj Board RBSE 10th Result 2018 declared at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in

RBSE 10th Result 2018: Over 10 lakh candidates who appeared for the examination can check the results through rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in RBSE 10th Result 2018: Over 10 lakh candidates who appeared for the examination can check the results through rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in

RBSE BSER 10th Result 2018, Raj Board 10th Result 2018: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer has declared the results of Class 10 examination on Monday, June 10. In the regular student category, 80.13 per cent passed while in the private category, the pass percentage is 14.55 per cent. The boys have scored 80.06 per cent in the regular category and 14.70 per cent in the private category. Among girls, regular category registers 79.95 per cent. In the Rajasthan Praveshika Pariksha, 62.51 per cent have passed.

Follow Live Updates: RBSE 10th Result 2018 LIVE Updates

“The result of Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) Class 10 examination will be declared tomorrow at 3.15 pm,” said an official. The results will be available at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. An estimate of 10,82,972 students who have appeared for the examination can check the results through the official websites. The candidates can also check their marks through the official websites by entering their roll number. Due to heavy traffic, if the websites go slow, the results can be accessed through the private website, indiaresults.com.

RBSE 10th result available at rajresults.nic.in RBSE 10th result available at rajresults.nic.in

RBSE 10th Result 2018 Date and Time

The result of RBSE Class 10 examination will be declared on Monday at 3.15 pm. An estimate of 10,82,972 students who have appeared for the examination can check the results through the official websites, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in.

Apart from the websites, students will also be able to obtain their marks through cell phones, In order to get the same, they should follow the below-mentioned steps:

For RBSE 10th result 2018

SMS – RESULT<space>RAJ10<space>ROLL NUMBER – to 56263

Read | Rajasthan RBSE 10th results 2018: When and where to check

RBSE 10th Result 2018: Over 10 lakh candidates who appeared for the examination can check the results through rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in RBSE 10th Result 2018: Over 10 lakh candidates who appeared for the examination can check the results through rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in

From last year, the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has decided not to declare the merit list of board examinations. As per reports, the decision was taken as the RBSE was facing problems with the system and declaring merit list was creating pressure among students.

RBSE will felicitate meritorious students in the yearly convocation and first, second and third positions will be awarded. The Rajasthan board, Ajmer provides list of marks to the government so that they can distribute scholarships, laptops and Gargi awards to top scorers.

Recently, for its performance in the 2017 exams, the Government Secondary School, Jadan in Pali district, was adjudged the best school at the state level while the Government Secondary School of Dabi village in Bundi was declared as the best school for 2016 session. The best school award carried a cash prize of Rs 50,000 and a citation.

The Rajasthan Board declared the results of Arts stream examination on June 1, 2018, and around 88.92 per cent students cleared the examination successfully. The girls have scored 91.46 per cent while boys scored a pass percentage of 86.67. A total of 5,37,260 students appeared for the exam of which 214411 got the first division, a total 225291 students scored second division while the third division has been bagged by 24864 students. This year, a total of 33564 students have flunked the exam. The results of Science, Commerce examinations were declared on May 23.

Last year, the result of SSC or Class 10 examinations were declared in June. A total of 10,72,799 students sat for the exam, out of which 4,83,282 were boys and 3,63,781 were girls. Boys had outperformed girls by scoring 79.01 per cent while girls scored a little less with 78.89 per cent. The overall pass percentage of Class 10 was 78.96 per cent.

Around 14 lakh candidates appeared for Class 10, Class12 supplementary examination in 2017. RBSE conducts the compartment/ supplementary exams every year in September

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd