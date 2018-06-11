Rajasthan RBSE 10th Result 2018 Highlights: Result declared at rajresults.nic.in, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

RBSE BSER 10th Result 2018, Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2018: The result of Class 10 or secondary examinations has been released today, on June 11, by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) at 3:15 pm. All those students who had appeared for the same can check their respective scores at the official websites — rajresults.nic.in, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The students can check result at indiaresults.com and examresults.net. Approximately 10,82,972 students had appeared for the exam this year. If due to heavy traffic one is unable to open the above-listed websites, he/she can also check their results at indiaresults.com and examresults.net. In 2017, the result of SSC or RBSE 10th examinations were declared in June. Boys had outperformed girls by scoring 79.01 per cent while the pass percentage of girls stood at 78.89.
Class 10th exams were conducted from March 15 to 26, 2018. The results of RBSE Class 12th Science and Commerce and Class 8 examination were declared on May 23 and June 6 respectively. A total of 6.87 lakh Class 8 candidates have passed the exams. Similarly, the RBSE declared the results of Arts stream of Class 12 examination on June 1, 2018, and around 88.92 per cent students cleared the examination successfully. The girls had scored 91.46 per cent while boys scored a pass percentage of 86.67.
A total of 79.86 per cent students have passed the exam of which, the pass percentage of girls is 79.95 and that of boys is 79.79
The overall pass percentage has increased in the government schools by over 1 per cent. Last year, the pass percentage in government schools was 76.04 per cent. Similarly, the pass percentage of private schools students faired well (83.31 per cent) as compared to government schools where 77.02 per cent students passed the examination.
RBSE also awarded meritorious students of Class 10 who performed well in 2016 and 2017. Overall, 16 students received gold and 263 got silver medals. Nine students of 2016 and seven of 2017 batches were awarded gold medals.
The official website of the Board is down at the moment due to havy traffic. Students may either check their results at examresults.net and indiaresults.com or refresh the page after 7-10 minutes and check again.
The performance of private school was better than the government schools. 77.02 per cent of government schools and 83.31 per cent of private schools have passed.
Students will also be able to obtain their marks through cell phones, In order to get the same, they should follow the below mentioned steps:
For RBSE 10th result 2018
SMS – RESULT<space>RAJ10<space>ROLL NUMBER – to 56263
The students can also check the results through other apps available at the google play store. To get the results via app, candidates have to pre-register their roll number. The results of Science, Commerce examinations were declared on May 23 and this year, a total of 33564 students have flunked the exam.
The result has also been announced for Rajasthan Praveshika Pariksha (Rajasthan admission test) and the pass percentage stands at 62.51. 61.56 percent boys and 63.32 percent of the girls passed in the Rajasthan entrance examination.
The results of RBSE Class 12th Science and Commerce and Class 8 examination were declared on May 23 and June 6 respectively. A total of 6.87 lakh Class 8 candidates have passed the exams. Similarly, the RBSE declared the results of Arts stream of Class 12 examination on June 1, 2018, and around 88.92 per cent students cleared the examination successfully. The girls had scored 91.46 per cent while boys scored a pass percentage of 86.67.
The marks of all the students have been uploaded now. Results in government schools have improved by 1.5 percent. The exams for Class 10th were conducted from March 15 to 26, 2018 and approximately 10,82,972 students had appeared for same.
All those students who had appeared for the same can check their respective scores at the official websites - rajresults.nic.in, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. If due to heavy traffic one is unable to open the above-listed websites, he/she can also check their results at examresults.net and indiaresults.com.
The boys have been outperforming the girls consistently, except in the year 2015, wherein the latter secured 0.54% pass percentage more than the former. A total of 10,99,000 students gave the exam in 2017. In 2015-16, around 9.32 lakh students had appeared for the exam with overall pass percentage of 92.73 per cent.
After passing the 10th class examination, candidates can apply for the schools located in Rajasthan. Candidates can choose the streams, i.e. science, commerce & arts as per their choice. The admission to the 11th class is completely depends on your performance in 10th exam. The school release the merit list for science, commerce & arts streams. Candidates can get admission on the basis of the merit list published by the school. Candidates have to fill the admission form given by the school separately.
In 2015, Shri Charan Singh Yadav failed his 10th examination 46th time in a row. he is a 81 year old man who sits in the 10th board examination every year. the sole purpose of taking the examination is his age old promise that he will remain unmarried unmarried till he passes class 10th.
In the regular student category, 80.13 per cent passed while in the private category, the pass percentage is 14.55 per cent. The boys have scored 80.06 per cent in the regular category and 14.70 per cent in the private category. Among girls, regular category registers 79.95 per cent. In the Rajasthan Praveshika Pariksha, 62.51 per cent have passed. The Education minister has said that boys have given a good performance and the gap between both have started narrowing.
The result of Class 10 examination has been decalred by the Education Minister.
RBSE will felicitate meritorious students in the yearly convocation and first, second and third positions will be awarded. The Rajasthan board, Ajmer provides list of marks to the government so that they can distribute scholarships, laptops and Gargi awards to top scorers.
From last year, the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has decided not to declare the merit list of board examinations. As per reports, the decision was taken as the RBSE was facing problems with the system and declaring merit list was creating pressure among students.
This year, there have been astronomical rise in number of students scoring 90 per cent and above leading to high cut-off in colleges and universities. As per reports, RBSE has since 2012, not awarded any 'moderation' in checking papers. The result will be announced in few minutes now. Students should be ready with their hall tickets.
Recently, the Education minister Vasudev Devnani has said that the state has achieved unprecedented success in the field of education. From 26th rank in the country, Rajasthan is now at 24. The students have to score a minimum 33 per cent marks to be successful in the 12th examinations. In the Science stream, the students have to pass separately in the practicals as well as the theory papers. Overall, they have to score 33 per cent. The
Overall, total pass percentage is 91.09%. The total number of candidates passing the exam was 38362 with 20459 registering for the division, 15874 for the second division and only 1923 for the third division. A total of 1949 students got the compartment out of which 1505 were boys and 444 were girls.
The press conference is about to begin. All the authorities have reached the venue and the arrangements are being done.
In Class 12th, in the government school regular category, pass percentage is 84.35 per cent and that for commerce is 90.39 per cent. The pass percentage of government schools have improved, however, private schools have performed better. The pass percent has gone down in comparison to the previous years.
For it's performance in the 2017 exams, the Government Secondary School, Jadan in Pali district, was adjudged the best school at the state level while the Government Secondary School of Dabi village in Bundi was declared as best school for 2016 session. The best school award carried a cash prize of Rs 50,000 and a citation.
The Rajasthan Board, Ajmer also felicitates meritorious students. As per reports, Sonal Sukhwal of Class 12 was given Vidyarthi Khel Ratan award and a cash prize of Rs 50,000 and a memento for her performance in the RBSE exams 2017. Sixteen gold and 263 silver medals were given to meritorious students who had excelled in board's secondary and senior secondary examinations held in 2016 and 2017.
In Class 12th, 86.60 per cent cleared the examination successfully in Science stream, and 91.93 per cent became successful in Commerce stream. In Science stream, 86.64 per cent boys became successful, while 90.41 girls cleared the examination successfully. This year, 41,986 students cleared the Commerce stream examinations securing a pass percentage of 91.93. The pass percentage of boys is 85.08 and girls is 90.33.
The press conference will begin in another 20 minutes. Result will be available online from 03:15 pm onwards.
In Class 12th, among girls, 51434 registered first division, 12016 got the second division and only 37 girls scored third division taking the pass percentage at 90.33 per cent. The examination was held from March 8 to April 2, 2018. This year, about 8.28 lakh candidates registered for their Intermediate or High Schools exam of which around 48,000 students registered for the Commerce examination and 2.25 lakh students enrolled in the Science stream.
This year, the 10th examinations of the Rajasthan Board was conducted from March 15 to 26. The first exam was of English and the last exam was of science. This year, about 11 lakh students participated in the 10th examination of Rajasthan Board. Students will be able to check their scores by entering their roll numbers/registration numbers.
Earlier, the RBSE declared the results of class 5 examinations on May 4. The examinations were conducted in the districts of Dholpur, Nagaur, Dausa, and Karoli, Swaimadhopur, Goner, Jaisalmer, Sirohi, Jodhpur, Udaipur, Pratapgarh, Dungarpur and Bundi.
The preparation for press conference at Rajasthan board, Ajmer has started. No merit list will be issued this year. The result will be announced in another one hour. Last year 78.96 percent students cleared the Class 10 exam. Majority of the state boards have already announced the result for Class 10 examination.
The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer also declared the results of Class 8 examination on June 6. This year, the examination was held from March 15 to March 26 across the state. As per reports, about 12.96 lakh students registered for Class 8 exam in the state of which 12.74 lakh appeared. A total of 6.87 lakh candidates have passed their exams.
Students can find the entire Class 12 (Arts, Commerce and Science) statistics/data at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
In another 1.5 hours, the result will be announced by the state education minister in a press conference. Students are requested to maintain patience.
Last year, the result of SSC or Class 10 examinations were declared in June. A total of 10,72,799 students sat for the exam, out of which 4,83,282 were boys and 3,63,781 were girls. Boys had outperformed girls by scoring 79.01 per cent while girls scored a little less with 78.89 per cent. The overall pass percentage of Class 10 was 78.96 per cent.
The result of Rajasthan Praveshika Pariksha and Madhyamik Vocational exam will also be released by the board along with Class 10 examination result. As per reports, the Board this time recorded the opening of the question paper covers, their distribution and also the collection of answer sheets.
Apart from examresults.net, students can also check their scores at indiaresults.com
Apart from the websites, students will also be able to obtain their marks through cell phones, In order to get the same, they should follow the below mentioned steps:
For RBSE 10th result 2018
SMS – RESULT<space>RAJ10<space>ROLL NUMBER – to 56263
Overall, this year, a total of 19.19 lakh students registered for the board exams to be held at 5,506 centres in the state. The Class 10 exams were started with the English paper. On March 17, Hindi, Mathematics on March 20, while third language paper will be on March 22, social science on March 24 and science on March 26.
The result of Class 10th examination will also be available at examresults.net