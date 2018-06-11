RBSE 10th result 2018 declared, 79.86 pass percentage

RBSE 10th result 2018: RBSE 10th result 2018:

RBSE 10th result 2018: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, Ajmer has declared the result of Class 10 today i.e Monday, June 10. Students can check their scores through the official website that is rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. The RBSE result is also available at examresults.net. Over 10 lakh candidates appeared for the Rajasthan class 10 result this year that was conducted from March 15,2018 to March 26, 2018. A total of 79.86 per cent students have passed the exam of which, the pass percentage of girls is 79.95 and that of boys is 79.79

In the regular student category, 80.13 per cent passed while in the private category, the pass percentage is 14.55 per cent. The boys have scored 80.06 per cent in the regular category and 14.70 per cent in the private category. Among girls, regular category registers 79.95 per cent. In the Rajasthan Praveshika Pariksha, 62.51 per cent have passed.

Follow Live Updates: RBSE 10th Result 2018 LIVE Updates

Last year a total of 10,72,799 students had given the exams, which were conducted from March 9,2017 to March 21, 2017, out of which 483282 were boys and 363781 were girls. Boys had outperformed girls by scoring 79.01 per cent while girls scored a little less with 78.89 per cent. The overall pass percentage of Class 10 was 78.96 per cent.

RBSE 10th result available at rajresults.nic.in RBSE 10th result available at rajresults.nic.in

Rajasthan Board declared the Class 12( science and commerce) result on May 23, 2018. The RBSE board declared class 12(arts) result on June 1, 2018, where 2,14,411 got the first division, 2,25,291 students scored second division while 24,864 students bagged the third position. The Rajasthan board declared the Class 8 result on June 6.

Students can check their score through the official website that is rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Students need to click the result link. A new window will be opened, fill all your details and press submit. Your result will be displayed on the screen. Download and take a print of the same for the further use.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd