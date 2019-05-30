Rajasthan PTET results 2019 declared: When and where to check

Rajasthan PTET results 2019: The results of Rajasthan PTET examinations has been declared. The students who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the websites ptet2019.net and ptet2019.org.

The PTET 2019 was conducted on May 12, 2019. To be considered pass, candidates need to secure at least 50 per cent marks in the exam. For those belonging to reserved category candidates from Rajasthan will have to secure 45 per cent marks to be eligible.

Rajasthan PTET results 2019: When and where to check

Rajasthan PTET result 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, ptet2019.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘download PTET result’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using the registration number

Step 5: The PTET result will appear, download and if needed, take a print out

Rajasthan PTET 2019 is accepted by various colleges and universities for admission to B.Ed programmes. For Pre BA BEd / B.Sc BEd 2019, the PTET result 2019 will be used for admission to 4-year integrated B.Ed programmes as the name suggests.