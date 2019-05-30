Rajasthan PTET Result 2019 date and time updates

Rajasthan PTET Result 2019 date: Government Dungar College, Bikaner (Rajasthan) is expected to announce the result of PTET today at ptet2019.net and ptet2019.org. As per reports, Rajasthan Pre Teacher Education Test (PTET) result for BA, BEd, or BSc B.Ed will be announced today by 3 pm. The PTET 2019 was conducted on May 12, 2019 (Sunday). To be considered pass, candidates need to secure at least 50 per cent marks in the exam. For those belonging to reserved category candidates from Rajasthan will have to secure 45 per cent marks to be eligible.

Rajasthan PTET result 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, ptet2019.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘download PTET result’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using the registration number

Step 5: The PTET result will appear, download and if needed, take a print out

To apply for PTET 2019, the candidate should have a graduate degree with at least 50 per cent marks. In the SC, ST, OBC, and other reserved categories, the applicant should have scored a minimum of 45 per cent. The eligibility criteria for Pre BA BEd / BSc BEd 2019 is to pass 10+2 with minimum 50 per cent marks or 45 per cent for reserved category candidates.

Rajasthan PTET 2019 is accepted by various colleges and universities for admission to B.Ed programmes. For Pre BA BEd / B.Sc BEd 2019, the PTET result 2019 will be used for admission to 4-year integrated B.Ed programmes as the name suggests.