Rajasthan PTET counselling results 2019 declared; how, when and where to check

Rajasthan PTET counselling result 2019: The Government Dungar College, Bikaner, Rajasthan has published the first counselling list for admission to BEd courses at its official website ptet2019.org. However, the official website is running slow since morning. We suggest candidates wait for some time and then click on the above link.

Those who have cleared graduation and PTET exam will be enrolled in a two-year BED while those who have cleared class 12 will be eligible for admission to two year BEd programmes. Higher Education Minister Bhanwar Singh had announced the PTET result on May 30.

All those candidates whose name is listed or have cleared the exam need to pay the admission fee of Rs 22,000. The fee window will be open from July 23 to 29, 2019. Candidates will also have to appear for document verification till July 30, 2019.

Rajasthan PTET, BA.BEd, BSc, BED first counselling list: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, ptet2019.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: List will appear, download

In case, a candidate wishes to change the college or apply for upward movement, they will have to apply for the same before July 30.

The final list of allotted colleges, vacancy seats will be declared on July 31. Candidates allocated colleges after a movement will have to appear at the allotted reported centre from August 1 to 3, as per the official notice.