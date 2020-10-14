Rajasthan PTET counselling 2020: Registration deadline extended, check revised schedule

Rajasthan TET counselling schedule revised (Representational image)

Rajasthan PTET counselling 2020: The Government Dungar College, Bikaner, Rajasthan has extended the deadline to register for PTET counselling. Now, candidates who have clear PTET can register for BA BEd or BSc BEd admissions till October 15. While the online fee payment window will end on the same date. Those who have not yet applied can do so at ptetdcb2020.com or ptet.in.

Course and colleges will be allotted based on choice and merit. While the merit list was declared at the time of result, students can file in their choices for the counselling process till October 16. The first allotment list will be released on October 18. Those who make it to the list and wish to accept the college and course allotted will have to pay a fee and appear for document verification.

Read | New curriculum for teachers’ education by 2021: President

While the registration fee is Rs 5000, the fee for admission is Rs 22,000. Based on the first allotment list, candidates can pay the fee from October 18 to 23, as per the revised schedule. Reporting to the allotted institute will go on till October 24.

Around four lakh candidates have registered for the Rajasthan PTET 2020 examination. Out of which 3.27 lakh have registered for two years BEd course, while the rest 1.53 lakh is for the four-year B.A B.Ed/ B.Sc B.Ed programme.

Under the new education policy, a four year the minimum degree required for teaching will be a four-year integrated BEd. Those who qualify TET will have to give a demonstration or appear in an interview and show their knowledge of the local language as well.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd