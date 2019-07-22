Rajasthan PTET, BA BEd, BSc, B. ED first counselling list to declare today: How to check

Toggle Menu
Rajasthan PTET, BABEd, BSc, BED first counselling list: The list can be downloaded from ptet2019.org. In case, a candidate wishes to change the college or apply for upward movement, they will have to apply for the same before July 30.

Rajasthan PTET, BABEd, BSc, BED first counselling list: The government Dungar College, Bikaner, Rajasthan will release the first counselling list for admission to BEd courses at its official website ptet2019.org. Those who have cleared graduation and PTET exam will be enrolled in a two-year BED while those who have cleared class 12 will be eligible for admission to two year BEd programmes.

The list is scheduled to be released today, July 22 (Monday). Those who make it to the list will have to pay the admission fee of Rs 22,000. The fee window will be open from July 23 to 29, 2019. Candidates will also have to appear for document verification till July 30, 2019.

Rajasthan PTET, BA.BEd, BSc, BED first counselling list: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, ptet2019.org
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 4: Log-in using credentials
Step 5: List will appear, download

In case, a candidate wishes to change the college or apply for upward movement, they will have to apply for the same before July 30.

The final list of allotted colleges, vacancy seats will be declared on July 31. Candidates allocated colleges after a movement will have to appear at the allotted reported centre from August 1 to 3, as per the official notice.

