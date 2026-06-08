Rajasthan PTET 2026 Admit Cards: Hall tickets releasing today at vmou.ac.in

Rajasthan PTET Admit Card 2026: The Vardhman Mahaveer Open University (VMOU) will likely release the admit card for the Rajasthan PTET today. The admit cards will be available on their official website, vmou.ac.in. Candidates who have filled out the form for the exam will be able to download their hall tickets from the website mentioned earlier.
The examination will be conducted on June 14, 2026. The entrance exam is conducted for admission to the two-year Bachelor of Education (BEd) programme and the four-year integrated programme between the Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Education (BA BEd) and the Bachelor of Science and Bachelor of Education (BSc BEd) courses offered by the universities.
While downloading the admit card for the Rajasthan PTET exam, candidates are advised to check a few details on their admit card. Things to check are: candidate’s name, application number, roll number, examination date and timing, exam centre, candidate’s photograph and signature, and important instructions to follow on the exam day.
To download the admit cards, candidates are advised to follow the steps mentioned below
Step 1: Go to the official website at vmou.ac.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘PTET 2026 admit card’ link.
Step 3: Enter the application number and password as login credentials.
Step 4: Enter submit.
Step 5: The admit card will appear; download and take a printout for future.
After downloading the hall tickets, candidates should check the details carefully. In case their is any discrepancies in the hall ticket, candidates are advised to contact the concerned exam authorities as soon as possible to avoid any kind of problem on the day of the exam. The admit card is an important document which will be needed on the exam day for entering the exam venue.
Candidates who have registered themselves for the exam are advised to check the official website to stay updated with the latest information.