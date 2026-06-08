Rajasthan PTET 2026 Admit Cards: Hall tickets releasing today at vmou.ac.in

The exam is conducted for admission to various courses (Express photo by Rohit Jain Paras/Representative)

Rajasthan PTET Admit Card 2026: The Vardhman Mahaveer Open University (VMOU) will likely release the admit card for the Rajasthan PTET today. The admit cards will be available on their official website, vmou.ac.in. Candidates who have filled out the form for the exam will be able to download their hall tickets from the website mentioned earlier.

The examination will be conducted on June 14, 2026. The entrance exam is conducted for admission to the two-year Bachelor of Education (BEd) programme and the four-year integrated programme between the Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Education (BA BEd) and the Bachelor of Science and Bachelor of Education (BSc BEd) courses offered by the universities.