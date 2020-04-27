Rajasthan PTET 2020 postponed till further notice

Rajasthan PTET was to be held on May 10 (Representational image) Rajasthan PTET was to be held on May 10 (Representational image)

Rajasthan PTET 2020: The Pre-Teacher Education Test (PTET) — a state-level competitive exam for admission to BEd courses — will not be held on May 10. The exam date has been postponed to ensure social distancing as the coronavirus pandemic has gripped India. Further, the application correction window has also been extended until May 5. Earlier, the PTET 2020 admit card was to be released on May 5.

The exam is being conducted by the Government Dungar College, Bikaner. The latest notice from the institute informed that the exam has been postponed till further notice and revised dates will be announced in the due course of time. This year, the institute has received 4,80,926 applications for the exam. Of the total, as many as 3,27,270 candidates have applied two-year and for BEd four-year programme 1,53,696 applications have applied.

The counselling details are yet to be released. Those who clear PTET will have to register for the counselling sessions. Candidates will have to fill in the college of their choice and based on merit and availability seats will be allotted through counselling sessions. The counselling sessions are expected to be held in June-July.

The PTET will consist of four sections — mental ability, teaching attitude and aptitude test, general awareness, and language proficiency (Hindi or English). There will be 50 questions from each of the section. Every correct answer will be for three marks. The test will be held for three hours. The questions will be multiple choice or objective type. The exam will be held offline and candidates will have to encircle the right option.

Rajasthan PTET 2019 is accepted by various colleges and universities for admission to BEd programmes. Whereas Pre BA BEd / B.Sc BEd 2019 will be used for admission to 4-year integrated BEd programmes as the name suggests.

