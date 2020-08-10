Rajasthan PTET 2020 postponed again, no final dates yet

Rajasthan PTET postponed till further notice (Representational image) Rajasthan PTET postponed till further notice (Representational image)

Rajasthan PTET 2020: The Rajasthan Pre Teacher Education Test (PTET) — which was scheduled to be held on August 16 — stands postponed till further notice. The new dates of the exam are not yet out and will be announced soon. The exam was first scheduled to be held in May. The delay is being caused due to the pandemic.

Those who clear PTET will be eligible to take admission to BA-BEd, BSc-BEd courses. Seats will be allotted based on merit. The counselling dates will be released after the declaration of the result. Around four lakh candidates have registered for the Rajasthan PET 2020 examination. Out of which 3.27 lakh have registered for two years BEd course, while the rest 1.53 lakh is for the four-year B.A B.Ed/B.Sc B.Ed programme.

Government Dungar College, Bikaner, the exam conducting institute, in an official notice has stated that the questions in the final paper will be asked from test series.

PTET will consist of four sections — mental ability, teaching attitude and aptitude test, general awareness, and language proficiency (Hindi or English). There will be 50 questions from each of the sections. Every correct answer will be for three marks. The test will be held for three hours. The questions will be multiple choice or objective type. The exam will be held offline and candidates will have to encircle the right option.

