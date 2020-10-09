Rajasthan PTET 2020 counselling for BEd admissions begins, check procedure

Rajasthan PTET counselling 2020 open at ptet.in (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna/ Representational).

Rajasthan PTET 2020 counselling: The online counselling process for Rajasthan PTET is on. Candidates aspiring for admission to BA-BEd, BSc BEd courses can apply at the official website — ptet.in. The online registrations will remain open till October 13. Candidates will have to select the college of their choice till October 14. Based on merit and choice, the first allotment list will be released on October 16.

If a student accepts the course and college allotted under the allotment list, they can save their seat by paying Rs 22,000. The acceptance fee can be submitted until October 23. Selected candidates will also have to appear at their respective institutes for document verification. The last date to do so is October 24, as per the schedule. In case colleges remain vacant, they will be allotted after upward movement. The allotment list of the vacant seats under the first allotment list is scheduled to be released on October 27.

In case a student does not report to the institute in the given deadline, their candidature will be cancelled, as per the rules. While registering, students will have to pay Rs 5000 as registration fee. In case, an institute of choice is not allotted in an upward movement, the admission in the previous college will remain.

Only those who have qualified Rajasthan PTET entrance exam will be eligible for counselling. One can appear for the exam after class 12. The TET exam was held on September 16, after it was postponed on several occasions following the COVID-19 pandemic. Around four lakh candidates have registered for the Rajasthan PTET 2020 examination. Out of which 3.27 lakh have registered for two years BEd course, while the rest 1.53 lakh is for the four-year B.A B.Ed/ B.Sc B.Ed programme.

