Rajasthan PTET 2019 counselling: Registration process begins, how to apply

Rajasthan PTET 2019: The registration process for the PTET counselling has begun. The candidates can register for the counselling through the website, ptet2019.org.

The counselling process will conclude on July 5, 2019.

A candidate will be allotted a Teacher Education Institution/College in Rajasthan through online counseling on the basis of his/her merit in the test and as per his/her faculty, category, teaching subjects et al, and not on the basis of belonging to his/her district/ place or on any other ground.

Rajasthan PTET 2019 is accepted by various colleges and universities for admission to B.Ed programmes. For Pre BA BEd / B.Sc BEd 2019, the PTET result 2019 will be used for admission to 4-year integrated B.Ed programmes as the name suggests.

The results of PTET examination was declared on May 31. The candidates can check the results through the websites ptet2019.net, ptet2019.org.