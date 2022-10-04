scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 04, 2022

Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Examination 2022: Admit card released; here’s how to download

Rajasthan Pre DElEd Examination 2022: The exam will conducted on October 8 from 2 pm to 5 pm. Admit card can be downloaded from the official website– panjiyakpredeled.in.

The exam is conducted every year by the Department of Education, Rajasthan for a two-year diploma in elementary education.

Rajasthan Pre DElEd Examination 2022: The Department of Elementary Education, Rajasthan (DElEd), which will be conducting the Rajasthan Basic School Teaching Course (BSTC) pre DElEd examination, 2022 on October 8, has issued the admit card for the examination. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website– panjiyakpredeled.in.

The pre DElEd examination, 2022 will be held in Rajasthan on October 8, for various public and private teacher education institutes for entry in DElEd (General/Sanskrit) will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm in all centres across all the districts.

The admit card is live now and available for download.

Rajasthan Pre DElEd examination 2022: How to download admit card:
Step 1: Go to the official website– panjiyakpredeled.in.
Step 2: Click on the link, ‘candidate login’
Step 3: Enter your credentials such as mobile number and password
Step 4: On the dashboard, there would be an option reading admit card
Step 5: View the admit card and download it for future reference

Candidates in the unreserved categories will have to secure 50 per cent marks to pass the examination. While candidates in the reserved category will have to secure 45 per cent marks to pass the examination.

After the results are declared, a merit list will be released and candidates will be called for counselling accordingly.
The exam is conducted every year by the Department of Education, Rajasthan for a two-year diploma in elementary education.

First published on: 04-10-2022 at 12:27:42 pm
Himachal Pradesh revokes order demanding ‘character verification’ of journalists attending PM Modi event

Live Blog

