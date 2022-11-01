scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 01, 2022

Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElED Result 2022: How to download marks

Pre DElED Result 2022, Check Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElED Result Live at panjiyakpredeled.in: Candidates who appeared for the Rajasthan Pre DELEd Exam 2022 can now check their results at the official website — panjiyakpredeled.in.

Rajasthan Pre DELEd result 2022, Sarkari result, Sarkari naukri result, Sarkari naukriRajasthan Pre DElED Result 2022: According to the data provided by the state education minister, a total of 599294 candidates appeared in this examination. (Representative image. Express photo by Jaipal Singh)

Rajasthan BSTC 2022, Check Pre DElED 2022 Result Online: The Rajasthan Pre Diploma in Elementary Education Entrance Examination (Pre DELEd) 2022 result is expected to be released today. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check their result at the official website — panjiyakpredeled.in

According to the data provided by the state education minister, a total of 599294 candidates appeared in this examination. The exam was conducted on October 8, for various public and private teacher education institutes for entry in DElEd (General/Sanskrit) from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Rajasthan Pre DELEd Exam 2022: How to check result

Step 1: Visit the official website — panjiyakpredeled.in.

Step 2: Click on the Rajasthan Pre DELEd 2022 exam result link.

Step 3: Key in the required credentials to log in.

Step 4: Your result will be visible on the screen.

Step 5: Download and save for future reference.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Bending norms through football and activism: Meet India’s delegates at ge...Premium
Bending norms through football and activism: Meet India’s delegates at ge...
Andaman ‘sex assault’ survivor: ‘Locked inside for thre...Premium
Andaman ‘sex assault’ survivor: ‘Locked inside for thre...
Morbi bridge collapse: Company under scanner involved since 2008, latest ...Premium
Morbi bridge collapse: Company under scanner involved since 2008, latest ...
Rise in incremental spending: Govt stares at a steeper fiscal challengePremium
Rise in incremental spending: Govt stares at a steeper fiscal challenge

The announcement about the date and time of the Rajasthan Pre DELEd exam was done by the state education minister, Dr Bulaki Das Kalla through his official Twitter account. “The exam result of Pre D L Ed Exam 2022 will be released tomorrow on 1st November 2022 after noon,” he tweeted.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 01-11-2022 at 11:32:39 am
Next Story

Pune Inc: This firm shows how to turn plastic waste into fashionable products and generate profit

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 01: Latest News
Advertisement