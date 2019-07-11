Rajasthan: Planning to reopen schools shut by BJP govt, says Education Minister

The Rajasthan government Thursday said it is working to reopen the schools closed during the BJP’s tenure in the state. The schools fulfilling prescribed standards will be reopened again, Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasara said Thursday.

Replying to a query during the Question Hour in the House, Dotasara said the state government had issued a circular in January, seeking suggestions from district-level committees to reopen the schools closed by the previous government.

Dotasara said the suggestions will be reviewed, he said. He said these committees have received 1,511 proposals for reopening secondary schools and 1,324 for reopening primary schools.

He said the previous BJP dispensation had closed 22,204 schools, of which 2,450 were reopened by this government.