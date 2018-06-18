Rajasthan NEET UG counselling 2018 begins at education.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan NEET UG counselling 2018: Last date to submit form is June 27 Rajasthan NEET UG counselling 2018: Last date to submit form is June 27

Rajasthan NEET UG counselling 2018: The Office of the Chairman, NEET UG Medical, and Dental Admission Board, Rajasthan has started the registration for the counselling process of the successful NEET 2018 candidates. The registration is online and candidates can refer to official websites — rajugmedical2018.org and education.rajasthan.gov.in for further information. The last date to register online is June 27, 2018. Candidates need to deposit the registration fees through e-Mitra CSC network/ internet banking/ debit card/ credit card before June 27.

NEET 2018 eligibility

A general category male and female should have at least scored 119 marks out of 720 or 50 percentile. Similarly, for the physically handicapped category, the qualifying marks is 107 and percentile is 45. For the SC/ST/OBC/MBC category candidates, they need to score 40 percentile or 96 marks.

The merit list of Rajasthan MBBS BDS 2018 will be released separately for each category and the candidates will be provided with a state rank. The physically handicapped and defense category candidates who will be mentioned in Rajasthan MBBS BDS merit list 2018 will have to attend a document verification session prior to the start of the counselling sessions.

Rajasthan NEET Merit List 2018: How to check

Students need to go to the official website i.e education.rajasthan.gov.in/medicaleducation. Then click on the link of admission to the left of the computer screen and then select your option. A new window will appear, click on the NEET MBBS BDS 2018 list. Download and save the list for further reference.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd