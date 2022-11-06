scorecardresearch
Rajasthan NEET UG 2022: Round 2 counselling schedule out; check details

Rajasthan NEET UG 2022 counselling: Candidates check the schedule at the official website– rajneetug2022.in. The seat matrix after round one will be published on November 8.

rajneetug2022.in, Rajasthan NEET UG, Rajasthan NEET UG 2022, Rajasthan NEET UG 2022 counselling, Rajasthan NEET UG 2022 counselling schedule for round 2, Rajasthan NEET UG 2022 Counselling schedule for round 2 outRajasthan NEET UG 2022 Counselling: The application for round 2 will begin from November 8. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav/ Representative Image)
 Rajasthan NEET UG 2022 counselling: The RUHS College of Dental Sciences (Government Dental College), Jaipur on Saturday released the schedule for round 2 of Rajasthan NEET UG 2022 counselling for MBBS and BDS courses. Candidates check the schedule at the official website– rajneetug2022.in.

The seat matrix after round one will be published on November 8. The application for round 2 will begin from November 8, they can pay the application fee from November 8 till November 11 by 4 pm. Students who have already registered need not apply again. Those who could not complete both parts of application form 1 and 2, they have to d it from November 8. Last date for submitting the application form is November 11 till 11:45 pm.

The provisional merit list for state, PwD, defence/PM, MBC, EWS, SC, ST, STA and NRI quota will be published on November 12. The seat matrix will be published on November 13.

For MBBS seats, students have to deposit registration fee as per forfeiture clause for government, government society colleges, RUHS CMS of Rs 10,000 and Rs 5000 for SC/ST/OBC/MBC and Rs 1 lakh for private medical colleges. All candidates who want to participate in this round of counselling must deposit the fees. If the candidates fail to deposit the fee they will not be considered for round 2 of counselling. No payment will be accepted at the spot. Candidates who got government colleges in Round 1 and wish to switch to private college in round 2 shall pay the remaining amount.

Document verification of the candidates before the board will take place on November 13. Candidates should get all relevant documents and be physically present for the verification.

Seat allotment on merit along with submission of all original documents before the board at RUHS College of Dental Sciences (GDC) will take place from November 14 to 19. Candidates have to join at New Academic Block, SMS Medical College, Jaipur along with all relevant original documents, printout of allotment letter, fee receipt, required bonds etc… from November 15 to 21 from 10 am to 5 pm.

