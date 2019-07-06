Rajasthan NEET provisional merit list, allotment letter out for admission to MBBS, BDS: How to download

Rajasthan NEET counselling 2019: The provisional merit list for admission to MBBS, BDS and allied medical and dental courses in Rajsthan-based colleges has been released. Candidates who have qualified the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and had applied for counselling in the state can download their allotment letter and merit list from the official websites, http://www.rajneetug2019.rajasthan.gov.in, http://www.education.rajasthan.gov.in/medicaleducation,

and http://www.hte.rajasthan.gov.in.

The Rajasthan NEET allotment letter will be available at the respective websites till July 9 (Tuesday). Those who have made it to the list will have to report at the academic block, SMS Medical College, Jaipur for deposition of original documents, demand draft of the prescribed fee and two copies of application form along with all relevant documents (self-attested).

Rajasthan NEET counselling 2019: Documents needed

— NEET 2019 Score Card

— Allotment Letter

— Mark sheet of 10+2 (senior school certificate examination) or equivalent

— Date of Birth Certificate: 10th class mark sheet/certificate or any other equivalent certificate showing the date of birth

— Mark sheet of secondary examination (10th class)

— All mark sheets of Class 11 and Class 12 if passed in more than one attempt

— Certificate/ Document providing your eligibility as selected by you at the time of filling online application form- (I to XI) – as given under serial 3 under eligibility criteria in the information booklet

— Copy of photo ID (driving licence / PAN card / Voter ID / Govt. or PSU card / School ID card / class 12 examination admit card / Aadhaar card)

— Valid Caste certificate, sub-category certificate, if applicable

— Domicile certificate, if applicable

— 4 Passport size photo same as affixed on the application form

— PwD certificate, if applicable

— WDP / WPP certificates, if applicable

— EWS certificate, if applicable

Candidates will also have to join at the allotted college and appear before the medical board of allotted college for examination. The medical examination process will be held from July 10 to 12, 2019. If any seats are left, the second round of seat allotment will be conducted from July 15 to July 26, 2019. The classes will begin on August 1, 2019.