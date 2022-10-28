Rajasthan NEET PG 2022: Round 2 of counselling underway, candidates can report to colleges till October 30

Rajasthan NEET PG 2022: Candidates who applied to Rajasthan NEET PG for the second round of counselling have to report to their allotted colleges on or before October 30. The reporting process is underway and today was the second day of it. Students can check the reporting schedule at the official website– rajneetpg2022.com.

The office of chairman, NEET PG admission/counselling board 2022, Government Dental College (RUHS College of Dental Sciences), Jaipur is conducting counselling for state quota seats of Rajasthan.

Candidates have to reach in two time slots i.e., 8 am and 11 am according to the ranks mentioned in the schedule.

Students who did not report to their allotted colleges earlier can report to them now in these time slots. Also those aspirants who want to opt for state seats that are vacant after the second list of candidates is out they can again participate for allotment for the vacant seats.

Meanwhile, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced that the online application for DNB/DrNB final theory exam for December 2022 will be available from October 29. Candidates can fill the form at the official website — natboard.edu.in. The examinations are scheduled from December 21 to 24.

Also, after receiving multiple requests from students to extend the reporting deadline due to the festive season, the MCC accepted it and extended the deadline till October 28 till 5 pm. The notice is available at the official website – mcc.nic.in.