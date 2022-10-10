scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 10, 2022

Rajasthan NEET PG 2022: Provisional allotments list released; here’s how to check

Rajasthan NEET PG 2022: Eligible candidates can check the list on the official website– rajneetpg2022.com. A total of 1,251 candidates are named in the list across various medical colleges in various courses.

Rajasthan NEET PG 2022: The NEET PG exam was conducted on May 21.

Rajasthan NEET PG 2022: The office of the chairman NEET PG admission/ counselling board 2022, Government Dental College (RUHS College of Dental Sciences), Jaipur on October 7 released the provisional allotment list for the state quota seats of NEET PG 2022. Eligible candidates can check the list on the official website– rajneetpg2022.com.

A total of 1,251 candidates are named in the list across various medical colleges in various courses.

Rajasthan NEET PG 2022: How to check allotment list

Step 1: Go to the official website– rajneetpg2022.com

Step 2: Click on the link ‘provisional allotments list’

Step 3: Check the list and search for your name and roll number

Step 4: Download the list for future reference

Once the candidate checks and finds their name on the list, they will have to submit the fees as per the course and provide the required documents for verification to lock their seats.

The eligibility for candidates to get selected was minimum of marks at 50th percentile (40th percentile in case of natural born SC, ST, OBC, MBC (most backward classes) and 45th percentile in case of locomotor disabled for unreserved candidates) in the NEET PG 2022. The NEET PG exam was conducted on May 21.

If a candidate allotted a seat in the second round of counselling and does not join the allotted seat,their registration fee will be forfeited.

First published on: 10-10-2022 at 03:08:54 pm
