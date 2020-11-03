Rajasthan medical college admissions: Check schedule for NEET-based counselling

Rajasthan NEET counselling is open at rajugmedical2020.com (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi/ Representational)

Rajasthan medical college admissions: The Rajasthan government will give admission to students in undergraduate courses in medicine, dental, and allied fields based on the marks scored in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020. While the counselling for all India admissions is being held by Medical Counseling Committee (MCC), for admissions to the rest of the seats, states are holding their own counselling sessions. The Rajasthan govt has started its process and to get admission to state-based colleges, NEET-qualified students can apply at rajugmedical2020.com. The last date to apply is November 6.

As per the official schedule, a provisional list for verification for PwD, defence, STA and NRI candidates will be published on November 7. Document verification for selected candidates will be held on November 8 and the merit list will be published on November 9. Students will then have to file their choice of course and college and pay a registration fee as applicable from November 10 to 13. In case choices are not locked, auto-locking of choices will take place at 5 pm on November 14, as per the official notice.

Read | How more than one coaching institute take credit for JEE, NEET success stories

For admission to government, govt society colleges, RUHS CMS, candidates will have to pay Rs 10,000. For reserved category candidates, the fee is Rs 5,000. For private medical colleges, the amount to be paid is Rs 1 lakh.

The first round of allotment will be published on the midnight of November 19. Selected candidates will have to print their allotment letter between November 20 and 25. Students who chose to take admissions at the allotted colleges will have to visit the same by 4 pm on November 25. Students need to carry demand draft, application forms, self-attested relevant documents along with them.

Read | NTA NEET result 2020: Scrap dealer’s son clears medical entrance test in ninth attempt

In case a student does not get admission in the first round, they will have to wait for the second round. The dates of which have not been disclosed yet. A fresh application form will be opened also before the second round of counseling and before the mop-up round. A mop-up round will be conducted if seats are remaining vacant after completion of the second round.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd