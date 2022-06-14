Rajasthan JET 2022 admit cards released: Here’s how to download

The Agriculture University, Jodhpur, has released the admit card for the Rajasthan Joint Entrance Test (JET) 2022. Candidates who are planning to appear for the Rajasthan JET 2022 exam can download their admit card from the official website i.e jetauj2022.com.

The Rajasthan JET 2022 exam will be held on June 19, 2022, at various examination centers in the state. Candidates will be required to input the requested credentials, such as their application number and date of birth, in order to gain access to the login page.

Rajasthan JET 2022 Admit Card: How to download

Step 1: Visit jetauj2022.com, the official website

Step 2: Click the ‘Candidate Login’ option on the homepage.

Step 3: The registration number, password, and captcha code must all be entered.

Step 4: Now select the login option from the drop-down menu.

Step 5: On the screen, your Rajasthan JET 2022 admit card will appear.

Candidates would be required to carry their admit card to the examination centees. According to the Rajasthan JET 2022 schedule, the OMR answer key for JET 2022 will be released on June 24, 2022. On or before June 27, 2022, candidates can file objections to the provisional answer key.

Also, once the admit card is downloaded, candidates are advised to check their name, roll number, and other details carefully. If in case they face any error, students can connect to the respective officials.