scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 14, 2022
Must Read

Rajasthan JET 2022 admit cards released: Here’s how to download

Students who registered for the entrance examination can check and download their admit card from the official website -- jetauj2022.com.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
June 14, 2022 9:40:04 am
RRB NTPC 2019Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website jetauj2022.com. File.

The Agriculture University, Jodhpur, has released the admit card for the Rajasthan Joint Entrance Test (JET) 2022. Candidates who are planning to appear for the Rajasthan JET 2022 exam can download their admit card from the official website i.e jetauj2022.com.

The Rajasthan JET 2022 exam will be held on June 19, 2022, at various examination centers in the state. Candidates will be required to input the requested credentials, such as their application number and date of birth, in order to gain access to the login page.

Read |Average math score of first-year engineering students below 40%: AICTE

Rajasthan JET 2022 Admit Card: How to download

Step 1: Visit jetauj2022.com, the official website

Best of Express Premium
Average math score of first-year engineering students below 40%: AICTEPremium
Average math score of first-year engineering students below 40%: AICTE
Reverence by followers of one religion for the sages and seers of another...Premium
Reverence by followers of one religion for the sages and seers of another...
With only three serious telecom operators, administrative allocation of s...Premium
With only three serious telecom operators, administrative allocation of s...
The star who died young: Remembering Sushant Singh RajputPremium
The star who died young: Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput
More Premium Stories >>

Step 2: Click the ‘Candidate Login’ option on the homepage.

Step 3: The registration number, password, and captcha code must all be entered.

Step 4: Now select the login option from the drop-down menu.

Step 5: On the screen, your Rajasthan JET 2022 admit card will appear.

Candidates would be required to carry their admit card to the examination centees. According to the Rajasthan JET 2022 schedule, the OMR answer key for JET 2022 will be released on June 24, 2022. On or before June 27, 2022, candidates can file objections to the provisional answer key.

Also Read |RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 10th result 2022 announced; overall pass percentage dips to 82.89%

Also, once the admit card is downloaded, candidates are advised to check their name, roll number, and other details carefully. If in case they face any error, students can connect to the respective officials.

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 14: Latest News
Advertisement