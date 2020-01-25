Rajasthan govt mandates Preamble in school books

On June 1 last year, CM Gehlot had said that the Preamble of the Constitution should be printed at the beginning of textbooks “so that a feeling of responsibility towards the Constitution could be developed in students.” On June 1 last year, CM Gehlot had said that the Preamble of the Constitution should be printed at the beginning of textbooks “so that a feeling of responsibility towards the Constitution could be developed in students.”

The Rajasthan government on Friday announced inclusion of Preamble of the Constitution in school textbooks from the upcoming academic session as well as its recitation in schools “to introduce the essence of Indian Constitution to the youth of the state”.

Rajasthan’s Minister of State for Primary and Secondary Education (Independent Charge), Govind Singh Dotasra, has directed the Rajasthan State Textbook Board to print the Preamble on the first page of all the textbooks from Class 1 to 12, “as per the announcement made by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot”.

On June 1 last year, CM Gehlot had said that the Preamble of the Constitution should be printed at the beginning of textbooks “so that a feeling of responsibility towards the Constitution could be developed in students.”

BJP state president Satish Poonia said, “It is fine that the Preamble is being included (in textbooks) but Congress perhaps hopes to gain political mileage out of it. On one hand they are opposing constitutionally passed Citizen Amendment Act and on the other they are bringing this, so there is a contradiction here. They should follow the Constitution themselves.”

