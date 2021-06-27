Rajasthan govt launches online scholarship portal for students of Classes 1-12 

Rajasthan government's new portal will help students apply online for all scholarship. File.

The Rajasthan government on Saturday launched an online portal for students to digitally apply for scholarships. The portal will allow students to apply online for all scholarship for classes 1-12. Along with the portal, the education department also released an online annual work evaluation report module.

निदेशालय माध्यमिक शिक्षा बीकानेर में शाला दर्पण के स्टेट स्कूल स्कॉलरशिप पोर्टल तथा ऑनलाइन वार्षिक कार्य मूल्यांकन प्रतिवेदन मॉडयूल का हुआ विमोचन, कक्षा 1 से 12 तक की समस्त प्रकार की छात्रवृत्ति योजनाओं का ऑनलाइन होंगे आवेदन। pic.twitter.com/IdPZNQqkfW — Dept of Education, Rajasthan (@rajeduofficial) June 26, 2021

“In Directorate of Secondary Education Bikaner, Shala Darpan’s state school scholarship portal and online annual work evaluation report module have been released; all types of scholarship schemes from class 1 to 12 will be applied online,” read the tweet shared through the official handle of Rajasthan’s Department of Education.

Apart from fresh applications, students who wish to re-download the certificates will also be able to use Shala Darpan portal. The process of re-downloading of certificates for the 2019-20 session and printing of certificates for the 2020-21 certificates has already begun.

Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Dotasra recently inaugurated the newly-constructed hostel at the Government Blind Residential School in Bikaner. This construction work was done under CSR by NLC India Limited’s Barsingsar project at a cost of Rs 58 lakh.

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has announced the marking scheme for Class 12 and 10 results. According to the announcement, the results will be prepared on the basis of evaluation criteria similar to the one being used by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).