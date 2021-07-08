Rajasthan govt launches additional subjects for Class 11, 12 students

The new subjects will be open for both classes 11 and 12 from academic session 2021-22. File.

The Department of Education, Rajasthan, on Thursday announced that additional faculty will be made functional in a total of 19 government higher secondary schools. As part of the decision, additional subjects will also be launched in 60 government higher secondary schools across the state.

The faculty will be made available from the academic session 2021-22. Students of classes 11 and 12 will be able to learn the new subjects.

The government has approved various subjects including Agriculture, Arts, Science, Maths, Geography, Economics, Home Science, Urdu, Sindhi, Drawing, History, Political Science, Punjabi, English Literature, Sanskrit and others.

Last week, the Rajasthan government had launched an online portal for students to digitally apply for scholarships. The portal will allow students to apply online for all scholarships for classes 1-12. Along with the portal, the education department also released an online annual work evaluation report module.

Apart from fresh applications, students who wish to re-download the certificates will also be able to use the Shala Darpan portal. The process of re-downloading of certificates for the 2019-20 session and printing of certificates for the 2020-21 certificates has already begun.

“In Directorate of Secondary Education Bikaner, Shala Darpan’s state school scholarship portal and online annual work evaluation report module have been released; all types of scholarship schemes from class 1 to 12 will be applied online,” read the tweet shared through the official handle of Rajasthan’s Department of Education.