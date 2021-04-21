Rajasthan govt announces summer vacation for all schools from April 22 to June 6

After Delhi and Haryana, Rajasthan government on Wednesday announced a 45-day summer vacation from April 22 in all government and private schools, according to an official order. All state-run and private schools in Rajasthan will have summer vacation from April 22 to June 6, as per the directive.

Further, the state education minister Govind Singh Dotasra tweeted that those teachers engaged in campaigns to fight COVID-19 will be able to avail vacation only after permission of competent authority such as district collector or sub-divisional magistrate, it stated.

The teachers have been asked to remain on alert mode and follow instructions of district administration if they are given duty in emergency situation.

All schools have been directed to declare summer vacation due to rise in Covid-19 situation.

Last week, the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) announced promotion of students of class 6 and 7 to the successive classes without conducting the annual examinations. Amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases across the country, the state board will promote students of class 6 and 7 based on internal assessments, which will be conducted by the respective schools.