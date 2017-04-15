Rajasthan Governor echoes UP CM’s message: ‘Holidays on anniversaries of idols should end’

Rajasthan governor Kalyan Singh. Rajasthan governor Kalyan Singh.

Echoing Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s announcement against school holidays on anniversaries of personalities, Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh too on Friday evening said holidays on such days in schools and colleges should end and they should instead organise special events. The Governor was speaking as the Chief Guest at a programme organised by the state government in Jaipur on the 126 birth anniversary of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, where state Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje was also present apart from a few ministers of the Rajasthan government.

“Holidays on anniversaries of idols should be brought to an end. On such occasions, the schools and colleges should instead organise seminars to tell students about the lives of these personalities, so that the youth can learn about them,” Singh said at the ceremony in Jaipur’s Jamwa Ramgarh tehsil. Quoting Ambedkar, the Governor also said that the society cannot progress unless there is social harmony; the values of freedom, equality and brotherhood are established if there is social harmony,” he said.

In December last year, Rajasthan’s department of college education had announced 29 holidays for the year 2017. These include, Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14, Maharana Pratap Jayanti on May 28, Gandhi Jayanti on October 2, among others. On Friday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had said that educational institutions should remain open on such days and hold two hour special events on the life of these personalities, and their contribution to the country and society.

