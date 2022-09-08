scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022

Rajasthan girl tops NEET-UG exam

A look at the qualifying criteria, however, shows that cut-offs dipped across categories -- from 138 in 2021 to 117 this year for general candidates, and from 108 to 93 for SC, ST and OBC candidates. In 2020, the cut-offs were even higher, at 147 for general candidates and 113 for reserved categories.

Tanishka is from Rajasthan and her parents are teachers.

THE NATIONAL Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday declared the results for NEET-UG 2022 exam, which has been cleared by 9.93 lakh candidates. Overall, the pass percentage stood at 56.28, nearly the same as last year.

This year, four candidates were tied at the top spot with the exact percentile score of 99.9997733. However, unlike last year, the NTA did not jointly award them the first rank. The testing agency, instead, deployed its new tie-breaker policy to award the first rank to Tanishka from Rajasthan, followed by second rank to Vatsa Ashish Batra from Delhi, third to Hrishikesh Nagbhushan Gangule, and fourth to Rucha Pawashe from Karnataka.

There are 16 female candidates in the top 50, including the all-India topper, Tanishka, who scored 715 marks. In total, 5.63 lakh candidates cleared the exam.

Among the top 50 candidates, nine are from Karnataka; five each from Gujarat and Delhi; four each from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal; three each from Rajasthan and Maharashtra; two each from Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Haryana; and one each from Punjab, Jammu, Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Kerala.

In a statement, NEET (UG) senior director Dr Sadhana Parashar said 18.7 lakh candidates had registered for the exam, up from 16.1 lakh in 2021. The entrance exam, which is the gateway to undergraduate medical seats in colleges across India, was held in 13 languages across 3,570 centres in 497 cities, including 14 overseas centres.

First published on: 08-09-2022 at 02:20:39 am
