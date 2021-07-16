Rajasthan RPSC results: Farmer’s three daughters crack RAS, two already serving as govt officers

The girls, residents of Bhairusari village in Hanumangarh district, quit schooling after 5th grade and studied at home while preparing for the administrative services. (Twitter/@Praveenkaswan)

A farmer’s three daughters have cracked the Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) exam, joining their elder sisters who are already serving as state government officers. Anshu Saharan ranked 349, followed by her sisters Suman (915) and Ritu (945) in the RAS results declared on Wednesday.

The girls, residents of Bhairusari village in Hanumangarh district, quit schooling after 5th grade and studied at home while preparing for the administrative services.

Their elder sisters, Roma and Manju, who cracked RAS in 2010 and 2012 respectively, are posted in Surajgarh of Jhunjhunu district and Nohar of Hanumangarh.

Their only brother, Abhiraj, who studied engineering at IIT, Mandi (Himachal Pradesh), is preparing for Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

Their father Sehdev Saharan said his children studied till Class 5 in the village, completed their graduation privately and also cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET).

“They did not take tuition. They have made our family and the entire village proud,” he added. He said their achievement would be “an inspiration for those who treat daughters as burden”.

Pawan Kaliravan of Bhairusari Youth Club said this news put the village on the global map. “No one knew about our village earlier, people could not even find it on Google,” he said.

“These girls have brought laurels to the village. It is a big success to clear the exam by studying in farms?3 km away from the main village,” he said.

He further said there was no dearth of talent in rural areas.