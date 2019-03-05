Rajasthan education minister wants IAF pilot Abhinandan to be part of school syllabus, govt yet to decide

Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra on Monday said that the school students of the state should know the story of Air Force pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman. He, therefore, has pitched to include a chapter on Varthaman in the schools. “The Rajasthan government has planned to introduce the story of commander Abhinandan Varthaman in the school syllabus in a bid to honour his bravery,” tweeted education minister Govind Singh Dotasra. The commander studied in schools in Jodhpur, mentioned the tweet.

However, speaking to indianexpress.com, the education minister said that his tweet reflected the country’s sentiment and he has so far not communicated the proposal to the government. “I expressed the nation’s demand through my social post. The government and the official of the education board will take the decision,” the minister said.

“The government should introduce Abhinandan’s story in any of the classes from one to eight or nine to 12. The Rajasthan board will decide the subject and classes for the inclusion of Abhinandan’s story,” said Dotasra.

Earlier, after the Pulwama attack, the education minister said that the government is considering to include chapters on martyred CRPF personnel. Dotasra told The Indian Express that the government has asked the committee set up to review textbooks to consider recommending it in their report.

“We have recommended it to the committee set up to review books and have said that it is the government’s wish that material related to the martyrs of Pulwama along with stories praising them, whether they can be included in the textbook course. The committee will take a decision on it,” said Dotasra.

Wing commander Abhinandan was taken to captivity in Pakistan after his MiG 21 was downed minutes after he shot down a Pakistani F-16 warplane. The pilot returned back to India on Friday night.