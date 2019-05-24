Rajasthan CUCET 2019 tomorrow: Last minute preparation tips and tricks

Rajasthan CUCET 2019: The Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET 2019) is scheduled to be conducted on May 25 and 26, 2019. The candidates who will clear the exams will be eligible for admission to 10 central universities including Central University of Haryana, Central University of Jharkhand, Central University of Jammu, Central University of Karnataka, Central University of Kashmir, Central University of Kerala, Central University of Punjab, Central University of Rajasthan, Central University of South Bihar and Central University of Tamil Nadu.

CUCET 2019: Last minute tips and tricks

Call letter: Make sure you keep your CUCET admit card in your bag along with some ID proof (Aadhaar card) in a day in advance. Candidates should keep in mind that if they fail to carry the same, they will not be allowed to enter the examination hall in any case.

Identity proof: Candidates also have to bring one photo identity proof such as passport/ Aadhaar/ PAN card/ driving license/ voter’s Id card/ bank passbook with duly attested photograph/ identity card issued by school or college/ gazetted officer in the official letterhead in original as well as a self-attested photocopy thereof. The same should be submitted along with the call letter to the invigilators

Items banned: Do not carry electronic gadgets inside the exam hall such as mobile phones or any other communication devices

No late night studies: Try to get 6-7 hours of sleep a day before the exam. There’s no point starting a new topic at this point of time and the only thing your mind requires is peace and relaxation to perform well the next day

Leave on time: It is always better to reach the examination venue 30-40 minutes before the scheduled exam rather than reaching late and missing out the paper

Examination centre: Check the address of your examination centre properly before leaving for the exam in order to avoid last moment rush

Maintain a positive attitude: Maintaining your calm and a positive frame of mind is the key to perform well in an exam. Do not ponder about the leftover topics or how difficult or easy the paper would be. Just take a deep breath and have faith in your preparations

Time management: Do not dedicate more than 30-40 seconds on one particular question. In case you are confused or are unaware of the answer, move on to the next question and come back and attempt them in the end. As there would be negative marking, be careful and answer only those questions for which you are 100 per cent sure.

The entrance exam is held to shortlist aspirants for admission into various undergraduate, postgraduate, B.Ed, PG Diploma and research programs. These programs are offered across the states of Haryana, Kerala, Punjab, J & K, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu.